Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Break Silence On 'Loopy' Divorce Rumours With A Funny Picture: "Our Faces When..."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have received severe flak for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master, who has been facing sexual allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Right about that time, a screenshot also started making the rounds that suggested that Nayanthara was calling her marriage with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan a 'mistake'.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been criticised for working with accused sexual predator Jani Master in their upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany. The Internet has reacted strongly to their decision and called them out on social media.

Choreographer Jani Master has been booked under the POSCO Act on charges of sexual assault.

At the same time, a screengrab of Nayanthara not taking considerable accountability for collaborating with Jani Master, as she was a producer for the film, surfaced on social media. The fake screenshot also suggested that she felt her marriage to Vignesh Shivan was a 'mistake.'

Reacting to the ongoing divorce rumours, Nayanthara took to social media recently as she shared a picture with Vignesh Shivan.

She put all divorce rumours to rest as she captioned it, "Our reaction when we see loopy news about us!"

The Instagram screenshot, which was shared by an Internet user stating that Nayanthara believes ''Marriage is a mistake", also claimed that the actress had deleted it from her page.

The fake post read, "Marriage is a big mistake when you get married to a stupid guy. You do not have to take responsibility for your husband's actions because men generally won't grow up. Better leave me TF alone. I'm so done already with y'all, bitc#es."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story began in 2015, on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed, and it featured Nayanthara in the lead role. They fell in love soon after that. In 2019, too, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh as her "fiance" at an event, which prompted reports of their engagement. They got married on June 22, 2022.

Nayanthara shared a cheeky response to the online buzz of her divorce with Vignesh Shivan. She shared a picture and wrote a hilarious caption that put all rumours to rest.