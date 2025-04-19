Why Nayanthara Has No Close Friends In The Film Fraternity

Nayanthara made her big debut in the South industry, with her Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003) by Sathyan Anthikkad. Her filmography has only grown from strength to strength, just as her success rate.

She bagged Chandramukhi opposite Rajnikanth and that further cemented her superstar status in the South. Nayanthara has been a bankable female superstar in the South, which is why her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan was of much interest to her fans.

Now, an old interview of Nayanthara with Kairali TV has popped up where she spoke about how she has no friends in the industry.

Nayanthara said, "I maintain only professional relationships with my colleagues in the industry. I reserve personal connections for people I know well. I give a lot of value to friendship. In life, I may have only two or three people who know me very well and whom I can genuinely call friends. They know everything about me. They're the kind of people who would show up immediately if I ever needed anything. It's hard to build and maintain close friendships in the industry, mainly because we don't work with the same people on every film. Once a shoot wraps and we say our goodbyes, we might only see each other occasionally at events or parties."

Speaking about the competition that exists between actors, Nayanthara elaborated, "It's there in all industries, including Malayalam and Bollywood, among both heroes and heroines. However, it's not healthy. It's better if we keep competing with ourselves (trying to improve with each performance) and not others. It's not a race where we can compete with others. The characters and scripts one person gets might not be the same as what another one does. Instead, if we keep on competing with ourselves, we can mark at least a 1 per cent improvement in our performances with every film."

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Test with R Madhavan and Siddharth.