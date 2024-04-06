ICYDK: Dhanush Played Cupid For Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara in a throwback picture. (courtesy: VigneshShivan)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never miss to set couple goals. The couple recently revealed that Dhanush played the role of a cupid in their romance unwittingly in an interview with magazine Hello. The couple first met on the sets of a Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Recalling the days when Dhanush convinced Vignesh to narrate the story to Nayanthara, the director told Hello, "Dhanush sir made me narrate the story to Nayan. She liked it. Once she came on board, I was able to cast actor Vijay Sethupathy, who was initially not keen to do this film. He was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes." He added, "The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year."

Nayanthara recalled that they bonded with each other naturally. She said, "It was very organic." The actress also revealed initially they were trying to understand if they were compatible beyond their professional lives. "We just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it," said Nayanthara.

Last month, rumours of Nayanthara's rift with Vignesh started when she unfollowed him on Instagram. Later, she again started to follow him. Nayanthara also shared a cryptic post leaving her fans curious. She shared on her Instagram story, "Ummm...I'm lost!" However, the couple put the rumours to rest as they shared famjam pictures from their recent outing.

Recently, the Jawan actor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram featuring herself, husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids Uyir and Ulagam. In the pictures shared, Vignesh Shivan can be seen giving a tight hug to his wife and kids. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Can't explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!I Love you my everything." For context, Vignesh Shivan was away from home to shoot his film Love Insurance Corporation in Singapore and Malaysia. Take a look what Nayanthara posted:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.