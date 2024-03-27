When Nayanthara And Sons Reunited With Vignesh Shivan After 20 days: 'Can't Explain How We Three Felt'

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: Nayanthara)

Nayanthara's famjam pictures will surely melt your hearts. The Jawan actor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram featuring herself, husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids Uyir and Ulagam. In the pictures shared, Vignesh Shivan can be seen giving a tight hug to his wife and kids. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Can't explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you!I Love you my everything." For context, Vignesh Shivan was away from home to shoot his film Love Insurance Corporation in Singapore and Malaysia. Take a look what Nayanthara posted:

A day ago, Vignesh Shivan shared a few family pictures to express his joy as he headed towards home. Sharing throwback pictures featuring Nayanthara and sons, Vignesh wrote in the caption, "Getting back home to my Uyirs & Ulagams after an unforgettable shooting experience in Singapore & Malaysia! Can't wait to embrace and take in all the love that's been waiting at home for weeks together." The caption was punctuated with a string of emojis. Take a look:

On Valentine's Day, the couple shared loved-up posts for each other. Nayanthara posted pictures with sons Uyir and Ulagam and she captioned the post, "I love you, my Uyir. I love you, my Ulagam. Thank you for making my Valentine's Day the best ever."

Vignesh shared photos with wife Nayanthara and sons. He wrote, "10 years of 9. Happy Valentine's Day to every one of you who believes in love. A decade with my Thangam. From you being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir and Ulagam becoming you and me. Blessed to have come a long way with so much of moments to cherish in our old age and for the next births to come. Love you so much." Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.