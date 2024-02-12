Just Nayanthara And Her Team Trying Their Best To Fit 'In A Frame' For A Pic

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: nayanthara)

Superstar Nayanthara is a woman who wears many hats. In addition to being one of the most successful actresses in the country, she is also an entrepreneur and producer. Even while juggling numerous tasks, Nayanthara makes sure to have fun. We say this because of her latest social media post which is a video with her team. In the clip, she is seen huddling with the team, amidst laughter and jokes, as they struggle to fit into the frame. Nayanthara looks glamorous as always in a simple white T-shirt and trousers. We also spotted stylist Eka Lakhani, makeup artist Savleen Manchanda and celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain. Sharing the video, Nayanthara said, “The shoot was easier than getting this bunch in a frame.”

In response, Savleen Manchanda said, “What fab shoot, can't wait,” with heart emojis. Eka Lakhani said, “Hahahahaa agree!”

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara shared a gratitude note after wrapping the shoot of her upcoming film Test. Test will see her share screen space with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. Sharing two images, Nayanthara wrote about her character Kumudha in the film, “Kumudha [heart emoji]. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed you the most! I'm gonna miss being you!” Tagging director S. Sashikanth, Nayanthara added, “Thank you for Kumudha.”

Tagging R. Madhavan and Siddharth, she added, “Madhavan – Thank you for being Kumudha's biggest strength. Siddharth, Thank you for being the inspiration. Can't wait for all of you to see our labour of love - Test.”

In response, R. Madhavan said, “Oh you just wait for the world to see Kumuda … she is the gateway for a yet unseen volcano of talent. … Thanks for being soooo you, Nayan[thara]. The work experience has been stellar and so gratifying. Can't wait.” The actress said, “Sir, you are the kindest.”

Siddharth, meanwhile, said, “Full power Nayan[thara]. Get ready, world.” Actress Pearle Maaney said, “Waiting,” and actress Rima Kallingal dropped a heart-eye emoji.

Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani. She has been married to Vignesh Shivan since 2022. The couple has twin sons Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan.











