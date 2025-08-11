Invest Rs 2,000 Today To Avoid Rs 2 Lakh Hospital Bills: Health Tests Every Indian Should Take

Preventive health care is gaining attention as experts urge people to prioritise early testing to catch potential issues before they escalate. With many serious conditions developing silently, timely screenings can make all the difference, not just for your health, but also for your financial well-being. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared insights on key tests everyone should consider to stay ahead of hidden health risks.

According to Rashi Chowdhary, Vitamin D, diabetes indicators like HbA1c and fasting insulin, and liver function are 3 essential tests that can help detect silent but serious health issues early and potentially save thousands of dollars in future medical expenses.

In a post on Instagram, Rashi Chowdhary has explained that ignoring regular health tests can have serious consequences for your long-term health as well as your finances. Spending just Rs 2,000 on early testing could avoid difficulties later on that could cost Rs 2 lakh or more in hospital expenses. A lot of Indians disregard the early warning symptoms, attributing them to ageing or stress.

Here are the essential tests that every Indian should do in order to prevent future health conditions:

1. Vitamin D test

Up to 80 per cent of Indians suffer from vitamin D deficiency, which often results in low immunity, weak bones, and fatigue that they are unaware of. Many people confuse these symptoms with ageing or general fatigue. Although 30 mg/mL may be listed by labs as "normal," Rashi Chowdhary advises aiming for 60-70 mg/mL for best health.

For best absorption, vitamin D should be taken in the morning with a high-fat meal. Steer clear of it at night because it interferes with the production of melatonin, which can cause sleep disturbances.

2. HbA1c and fasting insulin tests

According to the nutritionist, there are currently 130 million diabetics in India, which was 70 million just six or seven years ago. One may have diabetes and not realise it till Type 2 diabetes strikes; about 50% of Indians may be prediabetic or diabetic without realising it. Dark patches on the neck, incessant nibbling, and unexplained weight gain are typical symptoms.

Key tests include:

HbA1c should be under 5.3%

Fasting insulin should be below 5 mIU/L

Reducing sugar, processed snacks, and refined carbohydrates like polished rice, roti, millets, and snacks is essential if these levels are high.

3. Fatty liver test

India is now the NAFLD, or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, capital of the world. People are being diagnosed even if they are not overweight. Obesity is not usually associated with fatty liver, which often develops without any obvious symptoms. Visceral fat surrounding organs is considered more harmful than excess body weight.

Rashi Chowdhary recommends taking liver enzymes (ALT, AST, albumin) tests, and an Ultrasound to assess the grade of fatty liver, ranging from Grade 1 (mild) to Grade 3 (severe). Grades of Fatty Liver:

Less than 5%: Healthy

6%-33%: Grade 1 (mild)

34%-66%: Grade 2 (moderate)

Over 66%: Grade 3 (severe)

Making a small investment in your health now, particularly with these tests, can result in a longer life, more energy, and fewer hospital stays. In India, raising awareness and taking prompt action are still the most effective ways to improve health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.