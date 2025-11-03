Nutritionist Explains Why "Normal Range" In Report Doesn't Always Mean Healthy

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has urged Indians to question what their medical reports label as "normal," highlighting that surviving is not the same as thriving. In her latest health video, she explained that most laboratory reference ranges, the values that define what's considered normal, are based on averages of the general population, which is often far from healthy.

"Because when you see the normal reference ranges in your reports, those are just for surviving. And you don't want to just survive, you want to thrive," Rashi says in her latest Instagram video.

According to Rashi, a report that states that your health is "within normal range" does not necessarily indicate that you are healthy. "Lab reference ranges are mostly built by averaging the people who walk into that lab," she mentions in the caption.

Therefore, if you are compared to a population that is normally unwell, the definition of "normal" is simply "you're not worse than the average sick person," with Rashi adding, "That's why we look at optimal, not just normal."

The video highlights optimal levels rather than just acceptable ones for four vital health indicators that every Indian should keep a close eye on.

Vitamin D

In India, vitamin D deficiency is common, ignoring the fact that it is necessary for immunity, hormone balance, and metabolism. Rashi emphasises that the ideal range should be 50-70 ng/mL, though lab reports often categorise 20-30 ng/mL as "normal." Anything less than that indicates that your body is not working at its peak efficiency.

Fasting Insulin

This is one of the most important but often ignored tests. While labs may report normal insulin levels of 2.5 to 30 uIU/mL, Rashi suggests aiming for less than 8 uIU/mL for real metabolic health. "For years, your body can actually quietly pump 2 to 5 times more insulin. And this could be a sign that your pancreas are just overworked," Rashi says. This is a precursor to insulin resistance, which can result in fatty liver disease, weight gain, and sugar cravings.

HbA1c (Glycated Haemoglobin)

This test assesses blood sugar regulation over the long term. Rashi suggests that a level below 5.3% is acceptable. Pre-diabetes is indicated by levels between 5.7% and 6.4%, and diabetes is confirmed by levels of 6.5% and higher. The chance of getting diabetes rises sharply, even at 5.5%.

Liver Health

A basic ultrasonography might not detect the first indications of fatty liver until the buildup of fat reaches 20-30%. Rashi suggests a FibroScan, which can identify scarring or fat accumulation early. Liver enzymes like ALT should also be less than 30 U/L. For optimal metabolic health, liver fat should be kept below 5%.

The takeaway is that when you get your test reports back, avoid settling for "within normal range." Rather, compare your outcomes with ideal values. In addition to these four important tests, a complete picture of your health can be obtained by including basic lipid profiles, vitamin B12, and iron.

"Test and compare it to the OPTIMAL ranges ... Because when you catch it early and correct it early - you're not 'managing a condition,' you're avoiding one," Rashi says.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.