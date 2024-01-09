On Nayanthara's Pic From Test, Co-Stars Madhavan And Siddharth Heap Praise

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: Nayanthara)

Superstar Nayanthara has proved her mettle as an actress across languages and genres. Over the years, the actress has worked in commercial potboilers and well as author-backed projects with equal ease. Now, the actress has shared a gratitude note upon completion of the shoot of her upcoming film Test. In it, she will be sharing screen space with Madhavan and Siddharth. Sharing two images – one of her hand and the other in a saree look – Nayanthara wrote about her character Kumudha. In her caption, Nayanthara shared, “Kumudha [heart emoji]. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed you the most! I'm gonna miss being you!” Tagging director S. Sashikanth, Nayanthara added, “Thank you for Kumudha.”

Mentioning Madhavan and Siddharth, she wrote, “Madhavan – Thank you for being Kumudha's biggest strength. Siddharth, Thank you for being the inspiration. Can't wait for all of you to see our labour of love - Test.”

Responding to the post, Madhavan said, “Oh you just wait for the world to see Kumuda … she is the gateway for a yet unseen volcano of talent. … Thanks for being soooo you, Nayan[thara]. The work experience has been stellar and so gratifying. Can't wait.” To this, the actress said, “Sir, you are the kindest.”

Similarly, Siddharth said, “Full power Nayan[thara]. Get ready, world.” Actress Rima Kallingal dropped a heart-eye emoji. Actress Pearle Maaney said, “Waiting.”

At the end of 2023, upon completing 20 years in the film industry, Nayanthara shared a gratitude note – this time addressing her fans. She wrote, “This one goes out to YOU, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down. Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far you are special. You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades in cinema. Love. Always & Always. Yours truly, Nayanthara.”

Nayanthara is known for her work in several films such as Manassinakkare, Puthiya Niyamam, Kolamaavu Kokila, Aramm and Jawan, among others.