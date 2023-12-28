Nayanthara's Gratitude Note To Fans After Completing 20 Years In Films: 'You Are Magic'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: nayanthara)

On the occasion of completeing 20 years in the film industry, Jawan star Nayanthara wrote a special note for her fans and followers. Nayanthara shared a sweet note for fans, crediting them for all the success. “This one goes out to you, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force and the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down,” she wrote, adding, “Without you this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far - you are special."

She added that her fans are what added the magic when it came to her films. “You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating - the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades of cinema. Love, Always & Always, Yours Truly, Nayanthara. (sic)” Her husband, director Vignesh Shivan also shared the note on his Instagram stories, writing that she is just getting started.

On Christmas, the couple shared photos of themselves with their sons Uyir and Ulag. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Sharing the album, the couple wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love and prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like "Oh my cutieeeeepies" and "Awwww so cute." Another one added, "Adorable."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai last year. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other stars.