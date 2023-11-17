Weekend Binge: Celebrate Nayanthara's Birthday With These 5 Films

Nayanthara in a still from Puthiya Niyamam. (Courtesy: YouTube)

From comedy to action, there is nothing Nayanthara cannot do. Nearly 20 years after making her debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Jawan this year and the nation got to see why she is one of the most celebrated actors of her generation. Nayanthara, who is referred to as Lady Superstar by her fans, has dabbled not only in acting but also in production and entrepreneurship. As the actress celebrates her birthday on November 18, we think it is a good time to revisit some of her best works that are available for streaming on OTT.

Here's a list of some of Nayanthara's must-watch films

1. Puthiya Niyamam – Zee5

The 2016 film is a revenge drama done right. In the lead role, Nayanthara plays a rape survivor. The movie is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride, filled with the ups and downs of her journey from rape, to suicide to eventually revenge. Apart from the lead character's journey, the movie also throws some light on the effects of drug abuse. Puthiya Niyamam also features Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Sheelu Abraham and Darlings star Roshan Matthews among others.

2. Kolamaavu Kokila – Zee 5

Kolamaavu Kokila is one of Nayanthara's most critically acclaimed films. In it, she plays Kokila, a young woman who becomes a part of the drug trafficking mafia to care for her ailing mother. The comedy thriller is perfect for a weekend watch.

3. Sri Rama Rajyam – Jio Cinema

One of Nayanthara's most celebrated films is Sri Rama Rajyam, based on Ramayana, in which she played the role of Sita Devi. The film deals with the section of the epic after Sita is moved to the forest, where she gives birth to sons Lava and Kusha.

4. Maya —Zee5

Despite being released with mixed reviews, Maya ended up being one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2015. In the horror thriller, Nayanthara essayed the role of a single mom. The actress was lauded for her natural performance. The movie is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan and also features Aari Arujunan, Azmath Khan and Uday Mahesh. The film was loved so much that it was also remade in Kannada as Aake.

5. Aramm—Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2017, Aramm features Nayanthara as a district collector. TBH, Aramm is considered one of the best performances of Nayanthara's career. The movie showed the actress unravelling the chaos in one of the villages which surely resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. The movie is directed by Gopi Nainar. It features Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lekshmi in prominent roles.

So, happy bingeing and you can thank us later.