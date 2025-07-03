Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Slammed For Working With Jani Master, Accused Of Sexual Assault

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have received severe flak for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master, who has been facing sexual allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It all began when Vignesh Shivan shared that Jani Master has come on board for his film Love Insurance Kompany.

What's Happening

Choreographer Jani Master has been booked under the POSCO act on charges of sexual assault.

On July 1, the choreographer had shared a post, mentioning his collaboration with Vignesh Shivan in his film Love Insurance Kompany.

The post read, "Candid and crazy with the dearest #VigneshShivan sir on the sets of #LoveInsuranceKompany. It's always a joy working with you for the care, respect, and trust you shower on me, sir. Can't wait to show the magic we created."

Vignesh Shivan had re-shared the Instagram story and written, "Sweeet Master Ji. Team LIK - loves you and your vibe a lot."

Instagram/Vignesh Shivan

The internet did not take this teaming up kindly as they lashed out at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for teaming up with Jani Master.

Nayanthara, who is also one of the producers of the film, was met with a lot of criticism for indulging in such collaborations.

How The Internet Reacted:

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada expressed her anger as she took to X and wrote, "Jani is out on conditional bail involving a minor's sexual assault. We as a people seem to love 'talented' offenders and will keep promoting them and keeping them in positions of power, which the offenders use to harangue the women more - "See nothing will happen to me." It is just how we are. Sweeeeeet!"

Jani is out on conditional bail involving a minor's sexual assault.



We as a people seem to love ‘talented' offenders and will keep promoting them and keeping them in positions of power which the offenders use to harangue the women more - “See nothing will happen to me.”



It is… pic.twitter.com/irXOqZp824 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 2, 2025

Another social media user commented, "Nayan called herself a self-made woman who knows the struggles of female actors, urged stars to speak out, and thanked those who supported her. Yet she's fine with her husband backing a man accused under POCSO. Why the double standards? "

Nayan called herself a self-made woman who knows the struggles of female actors, urged stars to speak out, and thanked those who supported her. Yet she's fine with her husband backing a man accused under POCSO. Why the double standards? #Jani #VigneshShivan pic.twitter.com/Bz1sXpumvq — Films Spicy (@Films_Spicy) July 2, 2025

While someone else wrote, "Don't know when Wikki is gonna understand he's not a single person anymore. Whatever he does/says is directly attached to #Nayanthara. She is a self-made woman who stood up for herself and women in cinema in the past. A happy post with a pedophile dance master is seriously a big mess (sic)."

don't know when wikki is gonna understand he's not a single person anymore.Whatever he does/speaks directly attached to #Nayanthara.She is a self made woman who stood up for herself and women in cinema in the past.A happy post with a pedophile dance master is seriously a big mess pic.twitter.com/SaG9sT2kQD — common_man (@IronladyNa5366) July 2, 2025

Another person was not much surprised by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's decision, as he wrote, "It's not news that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara support predators. Why are y'all surprised?"

It's not news that Vignesh Shivan and Nayan support predators. Why are y'all surprised? pic.twitter.com/f9u97SB2Ko — ஜமுனா (@velu_jamunah) July 2, 2025

About Jani Master's POSCO Controversy

The case in question is from September 2024, when Jani Master confessed to sexually assaulting a junior colleague when she was a minor. Initially, he was arrested under the POSCO Act but then got out on conditional bail. His National Award for Best Choreography, for the song Megam Karukkatha from Thiruchitrambalam, was also revoked after he was accused of sexual harassment.

In A Nutshell

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been criticised for working with accused sexual predator Jani Master in their upcoming film. The Internet has reacted strongly to their decision and called them out on social media.



