Amid Divorce Rumours, Nayanthara Shares An In-Flight Pic With Husband Vignesh Shivan And Sons

Nayanthara shared this image. (courtesy: Nayanthara)

Nayanthara shared a famjam picture on her Instagram story with husband Vignesh Shivan and twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. In the picture shared, Nayanthara and family can be seen seated inside a flight. While Nayanthara can be seen holding a son, Vignesh poses with another son on his lap. The caption accompanying the picture read, "Travelling with my boys after so long." Nayanthara dropped a string of heart emojis with the post. Nayanthara's post holds significance as it comes amid her rumours of divorce from Vignesh.

Rumours of Nayanthara's rift with Vignesh started when she unfollowed him on Instagram a couple of days back. Later, she again started to follow him. Nayanthara also shared a cryptic post leaving her fans curious. She shared on her Instagram story, "Ummm...I'm lost!" However, Nayanthara and Vignesh haven't addressed their divorce rumours till date.

On Valentine's Day, the couple shared loved-up posts for each other. Nayanthara posted pictures with sons Uyir and Ulagam and she captioned the post, "I love you, my Uyir. I love you, my Ulagam. Thank you for making my Valentine's Day the best ever."

Vignesh shared photos with wife Nayanthara and sons. He wrote, "10 years of 9. Happy Valentine's Day to every one of you who believes in love. A decade with my Thangam. From you being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir and Ulagam becoming you and me. Blessed to have come a long way with so much of moments to cherish in our old age and for the next births to come. Love you so much." Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.