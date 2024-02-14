Valentine's Day 2024: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Album With Sons Uyir And Ulagam

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara and kids. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Love is in the air and also on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Instagram profiles. The star couple shared mushy albeit adorable posts to celebrate Valentine's Day. Nayanthara posted pictures with sons Uyir and Ulagam and she captioned the post, "I love you, my Uyir. I love you, my Ulagam. Thank you for making my Valentine's Day the best ever." Equally adorable was Vignesh Shivan's post. He shared photos with wife Nayanthara and sons. He wrote, "10 years of 9. Happy Valentine's Day to every one of you who believes in love. A decade with my Thangam. From you being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir and Ulagam becoming you and me. Blessed to have come a long way with so much of moments to cherish in our old age and for the next births to come. Love you so much."

In one of the pictures, Nayanthara is seen posing with Vignesh Shivan and a bouquet of roses. She also has a hand-written greeting card that has, "Happy Valentine's Day my forever. I love you to the moon and back" written on it.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

Nayanhara was last seen in the controversial film Annapoorani. Before that she starred in the smash hit Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which marked her Bollywood debut this year. She also made her Instagram debut last year.