Nayanthara Shares Pic Holding Little Son In Her Arms. Aww

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: nayanthara)

The award for best mom goes to Nayanthara. The actress loves to share pictures with her twin sons. Don't know about you but we love her “mommy moments.” In the latest Instagram entry, the star shared a picture with one of her sons. In the photo, the mother-son duo are dressed in laid-back attire. Nayanthara wears a black tee with white polka-dot prints. Her little one is seen in a sleeveless black tee with tiffany blue shorts. The candid shot captures Nayanthara holding her little bundle of joy in her arms. In the caption, the actress wrote, “All of God's grace in one tiny face,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

After taking a look at Nayanthara's post, fans flooded her comment section with red hearts.

Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in June 2022. The couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir RudroNeel and Ulag Daiwik, in the same year in September.

To wish her fans a happy New Year, Nayanthara posted a family picture. While Nayanthara and Vignesh look stunning in their casual and cool attire, their adorable sons truly stole all the attention. The duo, in printed bodysuits and yellow goggles, look cute as cupcakes. Wishing her online family, Nayanthara said, “May this year bring in a lot of love, luck and happiness to everyone. Happy 2024.”

Before that, the family of four was spotted celebrating Christmas by twinning in red outfits. Opting to stay indoors, Nayanthara, Vignesh and their sons enjoyed the festive occasion in the comfort of their beautifully decorated home. While sharing moments of family fun, Nayanthara wrote, “Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love & prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive,” accompanied by red hearts, blessed faces, folded hands, and Christmas tree emoji.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.