Shah Rukh Khan Jokingly Warns Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara's Husband Against This. See Vignesh Shivan's Reply

Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan co-star Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan's latest Twitter exchange is undeniably hilarious. It all started when earlier in the day, the Pathaan star reacted to director Vignesh Shivan's shoutout to team Jawan, a day after the release of the film's prevue. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude towards the director for his kind words but also jokingly warned him about Nayanthara, who he revealed has learnt some "major kicks and punches. "Shah Rukh Khan's tweet read, "Vignesh Shivan, thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!"

Soon after Vignesh Shivan also replied to the superstar by saying that he has heard that apart from some stunts, Nayanthara has also taken lessons in romance for the movie from none other than "the king of romance" Shah Rukh Khan. Vignesh tweeted, "soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU."

A day back, Vignesh had given a shoutout to the entire team of Jawan. In his appreciation post on Instagram, he wrote, "How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much effort, patience and hard work! A big hug hats off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin' O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin' it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan gave the biggest shout out to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project Jawan last night. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been thanking everyone associated with the project of late, replied to Salman Khan's tweet as well. "Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha. (That is why I showed it to you first, brother). Thanks for your wishes and for booking the first ticket already. Love you," read SRK's tweet. ICYMI, this is what Salman Khan had tweeted for Jawan, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh (too much fun)."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover. Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.