Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Salman's Jawan Shout Out: 'Booking The First Ticket Already'

Shah Rukh Khan pictured with Salman Khan.

So this happened - Salman Khan gave the biggest shout out to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project Jawan last night. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been thanking everyone associated with the project of late, obviously replied to Salman Khan's tweet as well. "Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha. (That is why I showed it you first, brother). Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you," read SRK's tweet. ICYMI, this is what Salman Khan had tweeted for Jawan, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh (too much fun)."

See SRK and Salman Khan's Twitter exchange here:

Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you. https://t.co/kSsGUZsj3g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

This isn't the first time that Salman Khan cheered for SRK's Jawan. When the film's first look was shared last year, Salman Khan wrote: "Mere jawan bhai ready hai" and he tagged SRK in his Instagram post. This is the post we are referring to.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. SRK too is expected to feature in a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, slated to release by the end of 2023.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.