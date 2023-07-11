Salman Khan Reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue: 'Absolutely Loved It'

Image Instagrammed by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Hey folks, guess what? The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan just got a stamp of approval from none other than Salman Khan. The Tiger actor had the sweetest things to say after watching the newly released prevue of SRK's upcoming film Jawan. Salman Khan even went as far as sharing the prevue on his Instagram feed with the most heartfelt caption. It read, "Pathan jawan ban gaya (Pathaan became young), outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh (I am thrilled)..."

Bollywood actress Tabu and former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik were the first to drop heart emojis below the post. Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the much-awaited prevue of his upcoming film Jawan on Monday. The action-packed clip featured a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan and began with him in hero mode. The Jawan prevue was mostly Shah Rukh Khan (we're not complaining) with glimpses of his megawatt co-stars – Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and… wait for it… Deepika Padukone, no less, in a special appearance.

The prevue was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media handles with the caption, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye (Who am I and who am I not, are you ready to know), READY AH?#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Take a look at the prevue here:

Jawan will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coming back to the superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be sharing the screen in Tiger 3. Earlier, Salman and SRK recently shared screen space in Pathaan, which broke several box office records.