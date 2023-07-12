Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Team - One Tweet At A Time

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

A few days after the release of Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan scooped some time out and decided to thank the people involved in the project - both onscreen and offscreen. The superstar did it in a typically SRK style. The actor thanked the cinematographer, the editor, the writer, the choreographer, his co-stars (more on that later). Thanking cinematographer GK Vishnu, SRK tweeted, "Thanks Da GK Vishnu as always your lighting is awesome! Thanks for making me look nice even bald." Shah Rukh Khan is seen sans hair in a few sections of the prevue. In a separate tweet, Shah Rukh Khan thanked editor Antony L Ruber in a tweet that read, "Thank u Antony L Ruben for all the cuts and chops! My love to u...and now you can get a hair cut and catch up on some sleep."

Read SRK's tweets here:

In a separate tweet, SRK wrote this for co-star Ridhi Dogra, "Thank you for being so sporting through out the hectic shoot. Bless you."

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Jawan. Of course, SRK thanked him. His tweet read, "Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights."

Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged Sumit Arora for writing dialogues for the film and he wrote, "Thank you so much and sorry for troubling you all the time but then you are like our Family man."

Sharing his experience of working with Sunil Grover in the film, SRK wrote, "Thank u my 'Guthi' too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u."

To choreographer Shobi Paulraj, with love from SRK. "Thank u Shobi Paulraj for making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best," read SRK's tweet.

Last night, SRK wrote this special message for co-star Vijay Sethupathi, "Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets and the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba."

And last but not the least - Jawan director Atlee. "Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all," SRK wrote.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover. Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.