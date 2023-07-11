Shah Rukh Khan's Note Of Gratitude For Jawan Co-star Vijay Sethupathi Is All Heart: 'Love You Nanba'

Image Instagrammed by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is trending big time and for all the right reasons. While fans continue to obsess over the many, many looks of Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited prevue, the Pathaan star on Tuesday thanked his Jawan co-stars and crew member for their efforts. Our favourite is however his adorable note for his co-star and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Replying to Vijay Sethupathi's Twitter post about Jawan's prevue, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!"

The post is all heart, take a look at it here:

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Besides, Vijay, SRK also left a gratitude note for his Jawan director Atlee. He wrote, "Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! You are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and for making sure that A K Meer gave his input along with Priya!! Love u all.

Take a look:

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

In January of this year, Vijay Sethupathi told PTI in an interview that Shah Rukh Khan was a gentleman who never let his stardom come in the way of their collaboration in Atlee's film Jawan. "I had a good time working onJawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh sir. He (Khan) is a gentleman, he will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am a superstar. "Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. And then sometimes I would say, 'Sorry sir, if I disturb you', he would say, 'No Vijay, do it'. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet," said Vijay.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the much-awaited prevue of his upcoming film Jawan on Monday. The action-packed clip featured a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan and began with him in hero mode. The Jawan prevue was mostly Shah Rukh Khan (we're not complaining) with glimpses of his megawatt co-stars – Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and… wait for it… Deepika Padukone, no less, in a special appearance.

The prevue was shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media handles with the caption, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye (Who am I and who am I not, are you ready to know), READY AH?#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Jawan will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.