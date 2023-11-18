Vignesh Shivan Wishes Wife Nayanthara Happy Birthday With A Famjam Pic

Vignesh Shivan shared this image. (Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan)

Happy birthday, Nayanthara. The superstar turns 39 today. Is it just us or do you also think that the actress is ageing backwards? Wishes are coming in from all quarters for Nayanthara. Well, the award for the cutest birthday message goes to none other than her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. To make the day a special one, Vignesh has shared a picture from their family album on Instagram. In the pic, the two, dressed in their casual best, are striking a happy pose with their sons — Uyir and Ulag. The twins look super adorable. Sharing the photo, Vignesh said, “Happy birthday My thangamey”. He has also added multiple smiley emojis and red hearts to the post. Replying to the wish, Nayanthara said, "Thank u, my uyir ulagam. love n only love forever."

Wait, there is more. Vignesh Shivan has also shared glimpses of the birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. The actor has dropped a video from the cake-cutting scene. In the video, we get a glimpse of a delicious chocolate cake. Vignesh's sweet note for his ladylove Nayanthara read, “Love you my Uyir and Ulugam. Happy birthday to you. All the beauty and meaning of my life is you and your happiness.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed their sons through surrogacy in October 2022. The actress made a blockbuster entry in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The Atlee film also featured Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. Deepika Padukone wa also part of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan, during an Ask Me session on X (formerly Twitter), was asked to share his experience of working with Nayanthara. He said, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and the Hindi audience appreciates her hard work."

Jawan was released on September 7.