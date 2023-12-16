Vignesh Shivan Captions His Post For Nayanthara: 'If Love Had A Face...'

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara. (courtesy: nayanthara)

Just a day after kick-starting his “dream project”, director Vignesh Shivan offered prayers at a temple with his wife Nayanthara. The Jawan actress on Saturday treated her Instagram family to glimpses of their temple visit. Nayanthara shared a series of pictures of herself with Vignesh seeking blessings of the almighty. The opening frame shows Nayanthara and Vignesh joining their hands and bowing in front of a priest. In the next slide, the filmmaker can be seen holding Lord Ganesha's photo frame, while Nayanthara is lighting diyas. Nayanthara looked beautiful in a bright red saree that she paired with a black blouse. Vignesh wore a yellow kurta and white pyjamas. In the caption, Nayanthara wrote, “Believe in the power of love, god, and goodness.”

Vignesh Shivan also shared the pictures on his Instagram timeline. He wrote, “If love had a face …Nayanthara.” Vignesh ended the caption with the hashtag, “New beginnings.”

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan kick-started his next project Love Insurance Corporation (LIC). He announced the big news through a series of posts on Instagram. The filmmaker has joined hands with Leo producer Lalit Kumar. The film will feature Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan in lead roles. In the first post, carrying a slew of pictures, Vignesh can be seen holding the clapboard along with Lalit Kumar. The picture appears to have been clicked during the puja ceremony. In the next slide, Vignesh can be seen posing with the entire cast. Sharing the pictures, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Thanking God and the universe for making this dream project of mine come true.”

On her husband's big day, Nayanthara also gave a big shout-out to Vignesh. Re-sharing this post on her Instagram account, the actress wished him luck. Nayanthara wrote, “Vignesh Shivan, go make your dreams come true. There is no one like you.” Vignesh sharing her reply on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you my uyir there is no one like you to support and stand by me at all times.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed twin sons through surrogacy in October 2022. In September this year, Nayanthara made her Bollywood entry with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.