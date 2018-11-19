Baahubali Director Rajamouli May Give Mahesh Babu His Bollywood Break: Report

Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu film will be made in Telugu and Hindi The project will take off after Rajamouli completes the film at hand Mahesh Babu is also busy filming Maharshi in the US

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is reportedly collaborating with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for his next project, reports Deccan Chronicle. The project will be a bilingual film made in Telugu and Hindi, which means that the said project will be Mahesh Babu's Bollywood debut, the Deccan Chronicle report added. As per latest intel, Mahesh Babu wants to make a film with Rajamouli as director, which will a 'game-changer just like Baahubali.' A source said: "But he doesn't want another Baahubali or a costume drama. The two have been throwing ideas at one another and they've finally cracked an idea." Mahesh Babu's last two films - SPYder and Bharat Ane Nenu - performed exceptionally well at the box office. In SPYder he played the role of an intelligence bureau officer while in the other he played the role of a political leader.

The project will reportedly take off after Rajamouli will complete his current film with Ram Charan and NTR Jr, which went on floors today.

#Baahubali director SS Rajamouli begins filming of his new film today... And the first shot is filmed... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya... #RRRShootBeginspic.twitter.com/hWBvFTFLxZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently filming Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi in the US. The actor took off for the Big Apple with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautham and Sitara last month and has been busy with the project ever since. Namrata frequently shares photos from New York.

This will be Mahesh Babu's first film with Rajamouli. The actor has previous worked with critically acclaimed directors like AR Murugadoss (Spyder), Krishna Vamsi (Murari), Puri Jaganadh (Pokiri) and Koratala Siva (Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu).