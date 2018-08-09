Maharishi First Look Is Mahesh Babu's Birthday Gift To Fans (Rejoice)

Mahesh Babu in Maharishi (Image courtesy: urstrulyMahesh)

Happy birthday, Mahesh Babu! The Telugu superstar turns 43 today (August 9). Before birthday wishes came pouring in for the actor, he released the poster of his 25th film as a return gift to all his fans. The film is titled Maharishi and will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. "Embarking on my new journey as Rishi," Mahesh Babu tweeted, much to all his fans delight. 'Maharishi' is also one of the top trends on the Internet today. "Mahesh Babu... Unveiling the first look poster of his 25th film on his birthday... Titled Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally," trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, adding the hashtags 'SSMB 25 First Look' and 'HBD Superstar Mahesh.'

Here's Maharishi's first look for you.

Embarking on my new journey as RISHI.#MAHARSHIpic.twitter.com/xiAylLc2ND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2018

And, take a look at the teaser now. "Humbled by your love & blessings," Mahesh Babu wrote.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also kept her Instafam posted about Maharishi by sharing several posts.

The logo of Maharishi was unveiled by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara over the weekend. "It can't get cuter than this. Thank you my little ones for launching our upcoming film's emblem," he tweeted.

It can't get cuter than this... Thank you my little ones for launching our upcoming film's emblem... #SSMB25https://t.co/bJB1uNriMx — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 4, 2018

Mahesh Babu has reportedly shot the first schedule in Dehradun and Goa will be the team's next filming location. Pooja Hegde co-stars with Mahesh Babu in the film. Much details about Mahesh Babu's Maharishi haven't been revealed as of yet.

The extremely-successful Bharat Ane Nenu, in which he played the role of a chief Minister, was Mahesh Babu's last film.