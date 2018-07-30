Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Is Happy To Assist Him In The 'Green Challenge'

Mahesh Babu and Sitara planting a sapling. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu took some time out of his busy schedule and accepted K T Rama Rao's "Green Challenge" and guess who assisted Mahesh in his contribution towards the environment? It was none other than the actors' 6 year-old daughter Sitara. On Monday, Mahesh shared an adorable picture on his Instagram profile, in which the father-daughter duo can be seen planting saplings. The 42-year-old actor thanked K T Rama Rao, for nominating him and wrote: "Challenge accepted KTR and Rachakonda Cop. Thank you for nominating me...Haritha Haram is a great initiative taken towards a go green environment. I now nominate my daughter Sitara, my son Gautam and my #VamshiPaidipally to take on the challenge." Later, Mashesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared the post on her Instagram account.

Check out the post here:

"Green Challenge" is a part of the Haritha Haram initiative of the Telangana government, which aims at increasing the tree cover of the state by planting saplings. The plantation drive, which was launched in 2015, gained momentum and the "Green Challenge was taken up by several celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli among others.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara often features in Mahesh and Namrata's Instagram posts. Earlier, this month, the actor shared a birthday special post for his daughter and wrote: "Wishing my everything a very happy 6th. May you have all that you wish for and more. I love you Sita, papa."

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. Other than Sitara, they have an 11-year-old son Gautham.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2018 hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj. Mahesh Babu has signed three films, one each with Vamsi Paidipally, Sukumar (director) and Sandeep Vanga.