Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pics From Sitara's Birthday Party (Mahesh Babu Is MIA)

Highlights Sitara turned six-years-old on July 20 On her birthday Mahesh Babu shared an adorable post for her Mahesh Babu wasn't seen in the pictures Namrata posted

Namrata Shirodkar hosted a birthday party for her daughter Sitara and her friends over the weekend and shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram on Monday. Sitara was surrounded by her friends on her big day and she cut her two-tier birthday cake with her mother and brother Gautham by her side. Namrata also shared photos of Sitara relishing cupcakes with her friends which just cute beyond words. Sitara turned six-years-old on July 20 and both her parents - Namrata and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu - had shared adorable posts for Sitara. But first take a look at these photos from Sitara's birthday party:

On Sitara's birthday, Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo of himself with his daughter and captioned it: "Wishing my everything a very happy 6th. May you have all that you wish for and more. I love you, Sita papa." Cute, na?

Namrata Shirodar couldn't summarise her birthday wish in just one picture and she shared several photos of Sitara and wrote: "My baby is all of 6 today and growing. You have made my moments in time, timeless. You make me so, so happy. I love you so much. It's beyond any imagination. Wish you all the possible happiness and love there is to offer and countless blessings on your special day."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in 2005 and they are parents to 11-year-old Gautham and Sitara, 6.

Namrata Shirodkar, former Miss India, quit films after marrying Mahesh babu. Her last two films - Gurinder Chadha's Bride and Prejudice (in Hindi and English) and Telugu film Anji - released in 2004.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the blockbuster film Bharat Ane Nenu.