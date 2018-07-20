Mahesh Babu's Sweet Birthday Post For Daughter Sitara Is Every Dad Ever

Mahesh Babu shared this picture with Sitara (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

"Wishing my everything a very happy 6th. May you have all that you wish for and more. I love you, Sita papa," wrote Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for her daughter Sitara's birthday on Instagram. (Aww! Dads, we tell you). Along with the birthday post, Mahesh Babu posted an adorable picture with Sitara, in which the father-daughter duo share a hearty laugh. Sitara, the younger child of Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar, turns six today. Her elder brother Gautam is 11-years-old. Meanwhile, Namrata wished her daughter with a series of pictures of Sitara with her family and wrote, "My baby is all of 6 today and growing. You have made my moments in time, timeless. You make me so, so happy. I love you so much. It's beyond any imagination. Wish you all the possible happiness and love there is to offer and countless blessings on your special day."

Take a look and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's birthday posts for their 'Sita papa.'

Happy birthday, Sitara!

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids recently returned from a month-long vacation in Europe. Namrata had shared several pictures from the trip, mostly featuring Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in 2005. Namrata Shirodkar won Miss India title in 1993. She is a former actress, who made her Bollywood debut film with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She followed it up with films like Pukar, Vaastav, Astitva and Bride and Prejudice.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the blockbuster film Bharat Ane Nenu.