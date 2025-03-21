Mahesh Babu Learns Gen-Z Lingo From Daughter Sitara In This Viral Video

Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni never fail to set father-daughter goals. The duo recently shared screen space in a commercial for a clothing brand.

The ad, shared on the company's official Instagram page, featured Mahesh Babu and Sitara returning home after shopping. Sitara was then seen giving a Gen-Z lingo lesson to her father.

From "drip", and "vibe," to "fam-jam", the star kid offered a crash course to Mahesh Babu. The side note read, "New Times. New Trends. Serving style, swag, and cool vibes!"

Have a look here:

Mahesh Babu always manages to scoop some time out from his super busy schedule for his children—Gautam and Sitara. A while back, in an interview with iDream Media, Sitara opened up about her bond with her father and how she bunked school because of him.

She said, "Half the time I bunk school is because of my dad. On days he doesn't have work…I don't know how he does it; he persuades my mother (Namrata Shirodkar) to let me not go to school. It's great and lovely, we have fun together.”

Talking about the superstar image of Mahesh Babu, Sitara said, “I watch all his films in theatres, I recently watched Murari when it was re-released. Honestly, everyone thinks of my dad as a hero. I feel that way when I watch his films. But at home, he's just my dad."

Sitara Ghattamaneni, who made her silver screen debut with the song Penny, also dropped a hit about her future in the world of cinema. She said, “I used to have stage fright a year back, but I'm over it now.”

Penny, the peppy track, is from Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled, SSMB29. The film also features Priyanka Chopra in a key role.