Penny: Sitara Ghattamaneni's Debut Song Out. Mahesh Babu 'Couldn't Be Prouder'

Sitara Ghattamaneni is making noise for all the right reasons. Of course, we are talking about her silver screen debut with the song Penny. The peppy track is from her father, actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. FYI: the song is finally out. Sitara has announced it on Instagram. She wrote, “Penny is live now. Had so much fun filming this... Hope you guys like it “. Hey Sitara, we all loved it. And, Sitara's aunt Shilpa Shirodkar spoke for all of us when she wrote, “Love it my gundu. Love you so so so much.”

Mahesh Babu has also penned an appreciation note for his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. He wrote, “Penny…A very special one for me. Couldn't be prouder, my rockstar Sitara Ghattamaneni.”

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar couldn't stop herself from giving a shout out to her “favourite duo”. Praising her daughter, Namrata wrote, “Natural born killer. That's what I call her. My favourite duo Mahesh Babu & Sitara Ghattamaneni.” She has also added some red heart eye emojis and star eye emojis to jazz it up.

Penny has been composed by Thaman SS. Nakash Aziz has given his voice. And, Anantha Sriram has penned the lyrics. Earlier, the promo was shared by Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. Sharing her experience of working with the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Sitara wrote, “Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for Penny. “ In a special note for her Mahesh Babu, she said, “Nanna, I hope I make you proud.” Proud mother Namarata Sirodkar was among the first to leave a message under the photo. She wrote, “My little one...My little rock star.” Shilpa Shirodkar has also sent her love and blessings. “Omg my baby...Many many congratulations and may I just say you are absolutely amazing. Sending you loads of love and blessings forever,” she wrote.

And, if you are willing to watch Sitara Ghattamaneni in Penny then this is your stop. Take a look:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on May 12. The film will see Mahesh Babu sharing the screen space with Keerthy Suresh for the first time.