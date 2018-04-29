Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Bharat Ane Nenu Success, Says He'd Love To Make A Sequel

Mahesh Babu's latest film Bharat Ane Nenu is a huge success with collection over Rs 125 crore. Bharat Ane Nenu has also crossed $3 million mark in USA, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Mahesh Babu, who will host a party to celebrate the film's success, told news agency IANS: "We knew we had a terrific film on our hands as Siva garu (director Koratala Siva) is a great storyteller. But one never knows which way the wind blows. It's always the audience which gives the final verdict, and it's truly overwhelming and a big thank you to all who have unanimously loved our film. It's a very proud moment for me."
#Superstar@urstrulyMahesh joins the exclusive $3 Million Club in #USA as #BharatAneNenu 's #Rentrak reported gross goes past $3 Million.. pic.twitter.com/79uM20zbLS— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2018
In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Bhatt plays the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, who is younger than many politicians and has a grand vision for the people of his state. "It is very rare for actors to get such powerful films. The characterization of Bharat is my best till date. I will always be grateful to my director Shiva garu for conceiving this part for me." Earlier, the director told IANS that Mahesh Babu was his first and only choice for the role. "I can't imagine making this film without Mahesh Babu as Bharat," he said.
Big thankyou to the people of Vijayawada & Tirupati for being so affectionate & warm. Forever grateful for their love & blessings :) :)— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 28, 2018
Thanks to everyone for making Bharat Ane Nenu my life's most unforgettable experience. :) pic.twitter.com/nH2JG7rI8C
Mahesh Babu also told IANS that he would love to star in the sequel of Bharat Ane Nenu if Koratala Siva makes one. "To be honest, we had content to do a five-hour film. But since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel, if Siva Sir agrees," said Mahesh Babu.
Koratala Siva, who doesn't usually make sequels to his films also told IANS that he may change his mind for Bharat Ane Nenu.
