Viral: After Bharat Ane Nenu's Success, Mahesh Babu Thanks Wife Namrata Shirodkar With A Kiss

Mahesh Babu is basking the success of his latest Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu, which has collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days but that's another story. This story is of the viral picture instagrammed by Mahesh Babu, in which he has shared a rather intimate moment with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, which is making his fans blush. "I am feeling shy," wrote one Instagram user in the comments section. The photo has over 1 lakh likes in 12 hours. "Thank you, my love," Mahesh Babu captioned the photo and tagged Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata reposted the photo on her own Instagram account and added: "This one's for my wall."
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of Vamsi and fell in love. They dated for four years before they got married on February 10, 2005. Mahesh Babu and Namrata have an 11-year-old son, Gautham Krishna, and a 5-year-old daughter, whom they've named Sitara.
Mahesh Babu is churning one superhit after another. Before Bharat Ane Nenu, he made bilingual SPYder, which was super successful at the box office. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss.
Now, Mahesh Babu will shift his focus to his next film, which is directed by Vamsi. Details, including the film's title, have not been revealed yet.