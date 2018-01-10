Mahesh Babu's Kids Gautam And Sitara In A Heartwarming Pic Shared By Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable picture of their children Gautam and Sitara

Gautam and Sitara photographed together (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sitara kisses Gautam on his cheek
  2. "Love," writes Namrata
  3. Mahesh Babu and family celebrated New Year in Oman
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable picture of their children Gautam and Sitara, which perfectly sums up a brother-sister bond. Sitara kisses Gautam on his cheek and he smiles. "Love," writes Namrata on Gautam and Sitara's black and white picture, adding a heart emoticon and hashtags like, "bonding" and "siblings." The picture has been taken from the family's recent trip to Oman, where they celebrated New Year. Namrata's Instagram feed is full of their Mahesh Babu, Gautam and Sitara's pictures. (We can't thank Namrata enough for this). Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, 42, and actress Namrata Shirodkar, 45, have been married for over 12 years now. Gautam, 11, is the couple's first child. Sitara turned five last July.

See Gautam and Sitara's adorable photo here.
 
 

Love #bonding #siblings #beautiful Oman #zighy diaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on



In Oman, Mahesh Babu and Gautam enjoyed paragliding too.
 
 

My super heroes Paragliders like father like son.... beautiful Oman zighy diaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on



Check out these pictures from Mahesh Babu's family vacation.
 
 

Trekking in the wild mountains beautiful Oman zighy diaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on


 
 

Beautiful Oman :) fishing village :) memories to make zighy diaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on


 

 
 

Happy new year lot's of love n blessings for a rocking 2018..

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on



Mahesh Babu was last seen in A R Murugadoss' SPYder, which was hugely successful at the box office. He was paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh and released in Tamil and Telugu. He has Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu and Vamsi Paidipally's MB25 (tentatively titled), in the pipeline. Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani and R Sarathkumar and it is expected to hit the screens this April.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former beauty queen and entered Bollywood in 1998. She featured as a supporting actress in Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She has also featured in films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.
 

