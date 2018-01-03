Mahesh Babu And Son Gautam Go Paragliding. Pic Shared By Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently holidaying in Oman

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 03, 2018 10:48 IST
Mahesh Babu and Gautam in Oman (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My super heroes... like father like son," wrote Namrata
  2. It was Gautam's first paragliding experience
  3. The family celebrated New Year with close friends
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his family are currently holidaying in Oman, as revealed by wife Namrata Shirodkar. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures from their vacation diaries and her recent post features Mahesh Babu with their son Gautam, 11, prepping for paragliding. "My super heroes, Paragliders... like father like son... beautiful Oman," Namrata captions her post, adding a couple of heart emoticons. It was Gautam's first paragliding experience and the proud mom wrote, "Gautam's first paraglide. My little baby's all grown up!!" Namrata, Gautam and daughter Sitara, 5, went for the vacation earlier while Mahesh Babu joined them later, but on time to celebrate the New Year.

See Mahesh Babu and Gautam's picture here.
 
 

My super heroes Paragliders like father like son.... beautiful Oman zighy diaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on


 
 

Gautams first paraglide my little baby's all grown up!!

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on



Namrata has posted beautiful pictures from the family vacation also. Check them out here. (They are accompanied by close friends).
 
 

Chilling precious moments beautiful Oman zighy diaries

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on


 
 

Happy new year lot's of love n blessings for a rocking 2018..

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on


 
 

Gautam wins!! Hands down

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on


 
 

My gang of kids vacation mode .. happy holidays

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on



Mahesh Babu, 42, and Namrata Shirodkar, 45, have been married for over 12 years now. She is a former actress and was crowned Miss India in 1993. Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, was her debut Bollywood project. She has also featured in films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in A R Murugadoss' SPYder, which was hugely successful at the box office. He has Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu and Vamsi Paidipally's MB25 (tentatively titled), in the pipeline. Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani and R Sarathkumar and it is expected to hit the screens this April.
 

