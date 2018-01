Mahesh Babu And Son Gautam Go Paragliding. Pic Shared By Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Highlights "My super heroes... like father like son," wrote Namrata It was Gautam's first paragliding experience The family celebrated New Year with close friends

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his family are currently holidaying in Oman , as revealed by wife Namrata Shirodkar. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures from their vacation diaries and her recent post features Mahesh Babu with their son Gautam, 11, prepping for paragliding. "My super heroes, Paragliders... like father like son... beautiful Oman," Namrata captions her post, adding a couple of heart emoticons. It was Gautam's first paragliding experience and the proud mom wrote, "Gautam's first paraglide. My little baby's all grown up!!" Namrata, Gautam and daughter Sitara, 5, went for the vacation earlier while Mahesh Babu joined them later , but on time to celebrate the New Year.See Mahesh Babu and Gautam's picture here.Namrata has posted beautiful pictures from the family vacation also. Check them out here. (They are accompanied by close friends). Mahesh Babu, 42, and Namrata Shirodkar, 45, have been married for over 12 years now. She is a former actress and was crowned Miss India in 1993. Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's 1998 film, was her debut Bollywood project. She has also featured in films likeandMahesh Babu was last seen in A R Murugadoss', which was hugely successful at the box office. He has Koratala Siva'sand Vamsi Paidipally's(tentatively titled), in the pipeline.also stars Kiara Advani and R Sarathkumar and it is expected to hit the screens this April.