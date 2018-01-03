Mahesh Babu And Son Gautam Go Paragliding. Pic Shared By Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his family are currently holidaying in Oman, as revealed by wife Namrata Shirodkar. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures from their vacation diaries and her recent post features Mahesh Babu with their son Gautam, 11, prepping for paragliding. "My super heroes, Paragliders... like father like son... beautiful Oman," Namrata captions her post, adding a couple of heart emoticons. It was Gautam's first paragliding experience and the proud mom wrote, "Gautam's first paraglide. My little baby's all grown up!!" Namrata, Gautam and daughter Sitara, 5, went for the vacation earlier while Mahesh Babu joined them later, but on time to celebrate the New Year.
Mahesh Babu was last seen in A R Murugadoss' SPYder, which was hugely successful at the box office. He has Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu and Vamsi Paidipally's MB25 (tentatively titled), in the pipeline. Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani and R Sarathkumar and it is expected to hit the screens this April.