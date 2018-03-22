Namrata Shirodkar 'Overwhelmed' By Husband Mahesh Babu's Popularity

Mahesh Babu is currently promoting his upcoming film Bharath Ane Nenu

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 13:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Namrata Shirodkar 'Overwhelmed' By Husband Mahesh Babu's Popularity

Mahesh Babu in Bhaath Ane Nenu. (Image courtesy:Mahesh Babu)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Namrata thanked fans for their "unconditional love" for Mahesh Babu
  2. "It is overwhelming and humbling," she said
  3. Mahesh Babu's next film is Bharath Ane Nenu
Namrata Shirodkar shared a glimpse of her husband Mahesh Babu's extreme popularity on Instagram. The actress shared the outside view as Mahesh Babu's car crossed a street full of fans. Namrata also shared photos of eager fans waiting for a glimpse of their favourite actor. "So much love... all for one person. It is overwhelming and humbling to see these events day after day, all with the same fire, same intensity and the same love, all for their hero. This is just to say a big thank you to all of you and all the fans for your continuous and unconditional love for Mahesh Babu," Namrata wrote in the Instagram post.
 


Mahesh Babu is awaiting the release of Bharath Ane Nenu, in which he plays the role of a top government official, who has vowed to make the system a corruption-free place. Bharath Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva and the teaser of the film released last month. As of now, Mahesh Babu is busy with the film's promotion, which took him to Andhra Pradesh too. The film's audio launch will be held in a grand ceremony in Vishakhapatnam on April 7.

Here's a glimpse of Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu:



Comments
Bharath Ane Nenu will be actress Kiara Advani's Telugu film debut. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has been cast opposite Mahesh Babu in the film.

Bharath Ane Nenu is releasing worldwide on April 20.

Trending

mahesh babunamrata shirodkarbharath ane nenu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneCambridge AnalyticaRajdev RanjanAadhaar CardKeto DietRadhika Apte

................................ Advertisement ................................