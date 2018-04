Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans, Team For 100 Crore Success

Highlights "It's a victory for good cinema above all," said Mahesh Babu Mahesh Babu's film collected Rs 100 crore in two days Bharat Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva

The break-up would be Domestic 74 Crs and Overseas 26 Crs (US$4 M).. Approximate.. https://t.co/YnJJIwVMpB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 22, 2018

Now this is BIGGG NEWS... And a TERRIFIC SURPRISE... Telugu films are creating ripples in AUSTRALIA... Australia was always dominated by *well-made* Hindi and Punjabi films, but two Telugu films - #Rangasthalam and #BharatAneNenu - have emerged GAME CHANGERS [non-#Baahubali]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018

Telugu film #BharatAneNenu storms into TOP 5 charts in AUSTRALIA... Today [Sun; Day 3], it will emerge the SECOND HIGHEST OPENER - 2018, after #Padmaavat [note: opening weekend biz]...

Fri A$ 168,194

Sat A$ 116,017 / 38 locations

Total: A$ 284,211 [1.44 cr] #BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2018

Mahesh Babu's, which released on Friday is reportedly the fastest film to make Rs 100 crore in 2018. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Koratala Siva-directed film has earned 74 crore from the domestic market and Rs 26 crore from the international circuits in two days. Mahesh Babu releasedon his mother's birthday. Fans of the Telugu superstar have been celebrating's box office success with several hashtags for the film. On Facebook, Mahesh Babu thanked his fans and wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the love for. He also thanked his team and wrote in another post: "Feeling blessed... Glad I fulfilled the promise of making all of you proud. Thank you Siva Koratala sir for. The success of the film is a victory for all of us and for good cinema above all. Congratulations to my entire team."Here's what Mahesh Babu posted on Facebook:In, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Andhra Pradesh's chief minister, who takes charge of the state to fight for the rights of his people. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh,may become this year's second highest Indian opener in Australia after "." He tweeted: "Telugu films are creating ripples in Australia. Australia was always dominated by well-made Hindi and Punjabi films, but two Telugu films -and- have emerged game changers."After, Mahesh Babu has one film each with director Vamsi and one withdirector Sukumar.