Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans, Team For 100 Crore Success

Highlights
- "It's a victory for good cinema above all," said Mahesh Babu
- Mahesh Babu's film collected Rs 100 crore in two days
- Bharat Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva
The break-up would be Domestic 74 Crs and Overseas 26 Crs (US$4 M).. Approximate.. https://t.co/YnJJIwVMpB— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 22, 2018
Here's what Mahesh Babu posted on Facebook:
In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Andhra Pradesh's chief minister, who takes charge of the state to fight for the rights of his people. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bharat Ane Nenu may become this year's second highest Indian opener in Australia after "Padmaavat." He tweeted: "Telugu films are creating ripples in Australia. Australia was always dominated by well-made Hindi and Punjabi films, but two Telugu films - Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu - have emerged game changers."
Now this is BIGGG NEWS... And a TERRIFIC SURPRISE... Telugu films are creating ripples in AUSTRALIA... Australia was always dominated by *well-made* Hindi and Punjabi films, but two Telugu films - #Rangasthalam and #BharatAneNenu - have emerged GAME CHANGERS [non-#Baahubali]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018
Telugu film #BharatAneNenu storms into TOP 5 charts in AUSTRALIA... Today [Sun; Day 3], it will emerge the SECOND HIGHEST OPENER - 2018, after #Padmaavat [note: opening weekend biz]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2018
Fri A$ 168,194
Sat A$ 116,017 / 38 locations
Total: A$ 284,211 [1.44 cr] #BAN@Rentrak
After Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu has one film each with director Vamsi and one with Rangasthalam director Sukumar.