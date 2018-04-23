Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu Will Be Dubbed In Hindi, Confirms Director Koratala Siva said that Mahesh Babu was his first and only choice to play the lead role in the film

Mahesh Babu's film collected Rs 100 crore in two days 'We feel the film's message is relevant to every Indian,' says director Bharat Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva Bharat Ane Nenu took over the box office worldwide by Bharat Ane Nenu, the director said: "Seeing the impact of the film's political message, we are now planning to dub the film in other Indian languages including Hindi. We should've done this from the start. We should've known that the craving to see a new political awakening is pan-India. We are taking the film to other parts of India apart from Andhra Pradesh. We feel the political message of the country is relevant to every Indian."

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Apr 5, 2018 at 12:31am PDT



In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, who is younger than many politicians and has a grand vision for the people of his state. The director told IANS: "Promise was the key to the plot in Bharat Ane Nenu. When politicians are elected into public offices, they take an oath to serve the people but the promise is soon broken. Why? Here was my protagonist who thinks promises are sacred. This gentleman's word, whether given in his childhood to his mother or to Mother India in his maturity, is never to be broken. The promise was the key to my film."



was the first and only choice for the lead role, Koratala Siva said. "I wanted an actor who can play a politician who is heard without shouting, whom everybody listens to when he talks although he never raises his voice.







Koratala Siva, who has directed films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage, doesn't like the idea of sequels and remakes but he told IANS that he may make an exception for Bharat Ane Nenu. "The story of Chief Minister Bharat is too relevant and too pervasive to be forsaken. The country needs a political change. Bharat represents that change," he said.



Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and it opened in theatres on April 21.



(With inputs from IANS)



