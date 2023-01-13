Weekend Binge: 5 SS Rajamouli Films To Add To Watchlist 'RRR'ight Away

Ram Charan in a still from Magadheera. (courtesy: YouTube)

SS Rajamouli is the man of the hour and rightfully so. The director continued his winning streak at the box office last year with RRR, a period drama after the astounding success of the Baahubali franchise. RRRgained unprecedented international acclaim, receiving love and praise from some of the biggest celebrities across the world. This week, the film also created history by winning the Golden Globe award for Best Original song. The award was presented to the track Naatu Naatu. Now, as more people around the world are waking up to the magic of SS Rajamouli, we think it is time you watch some of the director's other stellar works.

To make your job easy, we have curated a list of 5 SS Rajamouli films that are a must-watch. We have left the Baahubali franchise and RRR out of this list because that would be stating the obvious.

Eega – Disney +Hotstar

Eega is a fine example of the genius of SS Rajamouli. The film tells the story of a wronged man who is reincarnated as a fly to seek revenge on the man who killed him. The story is both darkly comedic and emotionally moving. Nani, Kichcha Sudeep and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the lead roles in the film, which is headlined by an animated fly for the most part.

Magadheera – YouTube

Before RRR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan collaborated on this epic fantasy film. Once again, the story revolves around reincarnation and involves a man trying to uncover the truth about his past life and the woman he loved. The film's stunning visuals, complex narrative, and powerful performances made it a blockbuster.

Vikramarkudu – Zee 5

This action-packed film tells the story of two men who look alike. While one is an upright police officer, the other is a rookie thief. How their life intersects and the consequences of this makes for a fun story. The film features Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Maryada Ramanna – Disney +Hotstar

If you thought, SS Rajamouli can only make epic period dramas, you cannot be more wrong. The filmmaker has made everything, from sleek action films to comic capers. Maryada Ramanna is one such comedy-drama that tells the story of a man who must bring peace between two warring families. The film was a huge success and was remade in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

Yamadonga – Prime Video

This fantasy-comedy film tells the story of a man who must go to the netherworld to save his ancestors. The film's unique blend of fantasy, comedy and social commentary makes it a must-watch for those who enjoy offbeat cinema. Also, don't miss Jr NTR's super fun performance.





Each one offers a unique perspective on storytelling and filmmaking, showcasing SS Rajamouli's mastery of the craft. Tell us your pick from the list.