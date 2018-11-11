RRR: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati And Others Attend S Rajamouli's Film Launch

Stars at the trailer launch of RRR. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Baahubali director S S Rajamouli launched his next project titled RRR in Hyderabad on Sunday, which was a star-studded affair. RRR will feature Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and it will be produced by DVV Danayya. The film's launch was a grand affair, which was attended by several big stars such as Chiranjeevi and Baahubali actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others. The first clap for the film was performed by legendary actor Chiranjeevi. Pictures from the film's launch were shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media and needless to say, they are going crazy. The pictures from the event were later curated by several fan clubs.

#Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya... Pics from #RRRMassiveLaunch - Set IV... pic.twitter.com/YGrmmfklKY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

Taran Adarsh shared the big news on Twitter and wrote: "And here's the BIG NEWS... Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya. Pics from RRR massive launch."

And here's the BIGGG NEWS... #Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya... Pics from #RRRMassiveLaunch - Set I... pic.twitter.com/XM0KMGMD0J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

#Baahubali director SS Rajamouli starts his next film today... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan... Produced by DVV Danayya... Pics from #RRRMassiveLaunch - Set III... pic.twitter.com/cpaLjHrxTD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

Rana Daggubati, who played a pivotal role in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series also shared pictures from the launch and wrote: "SS Rajamouli directs "Jr. NTR and Jr. Megastar. My best wishes to team RRR.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who play the lead roles in film, had reportedly taken workshops and Jr NTR had reportedly undergone intense physical training in order to prepare for their roles in the film. However, the other details about the project, have been strictly kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors on November 19.

Rajamouli's last project was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which turned out to be a massive success not only in India but also internationally and we wouldn't be surprised if Rajamouli's RRR also has a similar fate.