Rana Daggubati Reveals Why He Wishes To Do An Indian Superhero Film

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is best-known for his performance as antagonist Bhallal Deva in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series, wishes to do an Indian superhero film, reports news agency IANS. During a recent media interaction, the 33-year-old actor, citing the example of international superheroes such as Hulk and Thanos, said that playing the role of a superhero is giving the audience a different experience altogether. Rana told IANS: "I would love to do something in the Indian space, Indian thinking and writing. Being a superhero is an experience that you give to the audience. The reason why the Hulk, Thanos and all are big characters is because once you go to theaters, you enter that world... created by the filmmakers."

Rana Daggubati, who had dubbed for a version of the Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Infinity War was asked if he wishes to do an Indian super hero film, the actor had a hilarious response and said, "I did one called Baahubali. He added, "That's a superhero for you."

Rana seems to be quite obsessed with the idea of doing superhero films. In an interview with news agency IANS earlier, Rana compared Baahubali to Star Wars ."Baahubali has done to Indian cinema what Star Wars has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now," IANS quoted Rana Daggubati as saying.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has many projects in the pipeline. He is currently filming NTR's biopic titled Kathanayakudu, in which he plays the role of f Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He also has Haathi Mere Saathi and Hiranya Kashyap in the line-up. The actor has also signed Housefull 4.

