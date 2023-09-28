Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Twin Sons Uyir And Ulag's Birthday Celebrations

Image was shared by Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial )

Actress Nayanthara, who is basking in the success of her upcoming film Jawan, and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their twins, Uyir and Ulag's, first birthday. On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan treated his fans to an inside picture from the celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, along with several other people.In the new pictures, Nayanthara, her husband and twins can be seen twinning in white. Nayanthara held one of her sons in her arms while Vignesh wrapped his arm around his other son. A huge table laden with many cakes and gifts can be seen placed in front of them. Sharing the picture, vignesh Shivan wrote, "That was a dreamy birthday@gtholidays.in you are amazing in giving us the right spot for every special occasion. This palace @stregiskl was the ideal spot for our special day ! Thank you Thank you for all the lovely arrangements on top of it ! You are our one stop shop for any of our travel plans."

Jawan actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan on Tuesday celebrated their twins Uyir, Ulag's first birthday. Vignesh shared a string of pictures of their kids and captioned it, "En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir En Gunam Konda ... En Ulag (Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys) Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik @nayanthara. Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.Last year the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy.