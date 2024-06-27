Kalki 2898 AD Early Box Office Trends: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Film Is Expected To Cross The 200 Crore Mark

A still from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

Kalki 2898 AD has finally opened to theatres. As per the early trends and fan reviews, it is safe to say that Prabhas' latest offering has struck the right chord with the audience. As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to collect Rs 200 (worldwide) on opening day. The film, going by early box office trends, has minted around Rs 25.02 Cr at the domestic box office across languages. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan are also part of the Nag Ashwin film.

Kalki 2898 AD's advance booking surge in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka led to the crashing of the ticking booking site. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold over 20 lakh advance tickets in the domestic circuit across languages.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the ticket prices for Kalki 2898 AD stood at Rs 2,300. Reacting to the high ticket prices, film distributor Akshay Rathi said, “The ticket pricing and programming entirely depend on the basic economy of the law of demand and supply. The spectrum of the pricing in Mumbai of the movie Kalki ranges from ₹120 to ₹2,300. You are paying not just for the movie but the experience of watching the movie.”

A day ahead of Kalki 2898 AD's release, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) requesting people to stay no to piracy. It read, “This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising on the quality. Blood and sweat have been put in by the team to bring this forward. Let's please respect the cinema, let's respect the craft. it's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute-by-minute updates, or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences! let's join hands to safeguard the content of the movie and celebrate its success together. Regards, Vyjayanthi movies”

Say no to spoilers and piracy…

Together, we can keep the magic alive!#Kalki2898ADpic.twitter.com/CQxg1X0oRZ — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) June 26, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.