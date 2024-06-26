Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika-Prabhas' Film's Tickets Sell At ₹2,300 In Mumbai

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be one of the biggest releases in the Indian film industry, boasting of a ₹600-crore budget. This massive investment is reflected in its stellar cast, featuring Prabhas, one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated actors, alongside industry legends Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Speculation about cameos by fan favourites has further driven up the frenzy. The high production costs and casting have vastly influenced ticket prices nationwide; prices range from ₹120 to ₹2,300. The upper end of this spectrum is seen in Mumbai's Maison PVR in BKC.

Film distributor Akshay Rathi commented on the soaring ticket prices: “The ticket pricing and programming entirely depend on the basic economy of the law of demand and supply. The spectrum of the pricing in Mumbai of the movie Kalki ranges from ₹120 to ₹2,300. You are paying not just for the movie but the experience of watching the movie.”

In the southern states, the usual cap on ticket prices seems to have been relaxed for Kalki 2898, because of its high budget and production costs. Theatre owners are now charging an additional ₹75-80 on average ticket prices.

Movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede stated, “The sudden increase in ticket rates, ATP (average ticket price) is increased because of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Everyone wants to make hay, that's why they increased the rate astronomically, which doesn't go well with cinemagoers.”

Mass cinemagoers and fan bases have expressed surprise and frustration at the high prices, especially during the film's first week of release. Despite the outrage, high-priced tickets are reportedly sold out in most Mumbai multiplexes for the film's debut week.

Akshay Rathi also noted the diversity in ticket pricing across India: “The beauty of India is the diversity of people you have across the social spectrum, and the fact that all of them are united by the love for movie-going is what makes India such a diverse market. That's why you see so much diversity in ticket prices.”

The film, scheduled for release on Thursday, has already sold more than 1.4 million tickets, totaling Rs 38 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. It is projected to achieve advance sales approaching Rs 50 crore.

Kalki 2898's grand release highlights the intricate balance between production expenses, star power, and the economics of ticket pricing in the Indian film industry.