A Kalki 2898 AD Update: Advance Booking Across North India Is Open Now

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

The advance booking for the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD is now open. The Nag Ashwin film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD will hit the big screens on June 27. To share the news of advance booking on Instagram, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh uploaded a poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan's character Ashwathama. In his caption, the film critic wrote, “KALKI 2898 AD Advance Bookings Open Across North India *Hindi*… Witness the future unfold... In *cinemas* This Thursday [27 June 2024].” Kalki 2898 AD has been bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh shared another post on Instagram to announce the advance booking of Kalki 2898 AD in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. “‘KALKI 2898 AD' Advance Bookings Start In Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka…Shows to commence as early as 4.30 am in #Hyderabad, all packed to capacity within minutes... Terrific Response. #Kalki2898AD stars #AmitabhBachchan, #KamalHaasan, #Prabhas, #DeepikaPadukone and #DishaPatani… #NagAshwin directs… Produced by C Ashwini Dutt,” he wrote in the caption.

Not just movie buffs, but celebrities are also equally excited to watch Kalki 2898 AD. A few days ago, ace director SS Rajamouli, who has worked with Prabhas in the Baahubali series, shared the second trailer of Kalki 2898 AD on his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile. His caption read, “Power packed trailer it is… It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas) and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi (Nag Ashwin)… can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th!”

Power packed trailer it is… https://t.co/WunNn92TJF It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌



Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always ????… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2024

In case you have not already watched, below is the new trailer of Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD marks the first on-screen collaboration of superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film's teaser was released at Comic-Con, San Diego last year.