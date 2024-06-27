Kalki 2898 AD:Is Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Film Based On True Events? Find Out

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vyajayanthimovies)

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's latest offering Kalki 2898AD is making all the right noises. Be it the cast or the larger-than-life set, the Nag Ashwin film is a visual masterpiece. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film is expected to see a blockbuster opening day at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898AD will mint ₹200 crore on day 1. Ahead of the film's release, Vyjayanthi Movies, who have backed the mangus opus, requested fans to say no to piracy and spoilers. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the makers said, “This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising on the quality. Blood and sweat have been put in by the team to bring this forward. Let's please respect the cinema, let's respect the craft. it's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute-by-minute updates, or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences! let's join hands to safeguard the content of the movie and celebrate its success together. Regards, Vyjayanthi Movies.”

Say no to spoilers and piracy…

Together, we can keep the magic alive!#Kalki2898ADpic.twitter.com/CQxg1X0oRZ — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) June 26, 2024

Now, let us know a bit about Kalki 2898AD

– The film is set in 2898 AD and features a dystopian world. Kalki 2898AD's plot is inspired by Hindu scriptures.

– As per the official synopsis, the story revolves around “a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.”

– The film, set in the post-apocalyptic world, shows people living in Kashi, which is ruled by Saswata Chatterjee's character. Saswata's character wants his people to bow down to him and stay loyal to him. Things take a turn when he finds out a boy will come to dethrone him.

– Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of immortal Ashwatthama in the film, who tries to save Deepika Padukone who is with a child. It is said that Deepika's child will make the future better for the people.

– Prabhas' Bhairava is considered one of the most powerful forces in the realm.

Are you excited to watch it?