Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours

A poster of Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Nag Ashwin's latest offering Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, released across multiple languages on June 27. Within its initial five days in theatres, the movie grossed a remarkable Rs 635 crore worldwide across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The film minted over Rs 84 crore worldwide on its first Monday.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 34.6 crore across India on Monday across all languages.

A day ago, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared that the film had earned Rs 550 crore globally during its opening weekend. Released in India on June 27, the film made an impressive debut with an opening day collection of Rs 191 crore worldwide.

Compared to previous blockbusters, Kalki 2898 AD's first-day nett collection exceeded last year's top opener Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which earned Rs 75 crore. Jawan amassed Rs 640.25 crore nett in India and a total of Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.