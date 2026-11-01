Hina Khan Reveals Why She And Rocky Jaiswal Decided To Marry Without Planning

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal had been together for over a decade before they decided to get married in June 2025. However, the decision did not come after months of wedding preparations or a carefully planned ceremony. The actor has now revealed that the couple got married in less than 15 minutes, explaining how her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis and the uncertainty surrounding her health played a major role in their decision to get married.

Hina recently appeared on tennis star Sania Mirza's talk show, where the two spoke about relationships, life and some personal moments. During their conversation, Sania showed Hina a photograph from her wedding day. Looking back at the picture, the actor shared that getting married was something she and Rocky had not planned.

Hina Khan Says Cancer Diagnosis Made Her Rethink Marriage

Recalling how the wedding came about, Hina said, "This was just a random decision. We didn't plan this. I don't think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time, more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, ‘Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow.'"

The actor also revealed just how quickly the wedding took place when Sania asked her if they had got married in 15 minutes. Hina responded, “In less than that, actually."

She further explained that the uncertainty surrounding her health made her want to take the step without waiting any longer. Hina said, “If I had to put it that way, it was uncertainty, because I don't know what is going to happen. That is with everybody, to be very honest. So I was just like, ‘Let's go ahead and do it.' And he said, ‘Okay.' He never had issues."

A Look At Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal's Relationship

Hina and Rocky's relationship goes back to their time on the sets of the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Hina played Akshara, the show's lead character, Rocky was associated with the production team as a producer. Their professional association eventually turned into a relationship, which they made public in 2017.

After dating for more than 13 years, the couple got married on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony on the terrace of their Mumbai home. The wedding took place while Hina was undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer.

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