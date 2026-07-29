Hina Khan Undergoes Ice Therapy, Urges Fans Not To Try It Without Expert Guidance

Actor Hina Khan continues to keep her fans updated on her health journey, this time offering a glimpse into one of the recovery practices she has incorporated into her routine.

The actor recently shared a video of herself undergoing an ice therapy session under the supervision of a medical professional.

In the video, Hina is seen sitting inside a tub filled with ice-cold water on the balcony of a high-rise building. As she gradually settles into the freezing water, she carefully follows her doctor's instructions, focusing on controlled breathing to help her through the session.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Ice therapy = Heaven. I do it under strict doctors supervision, do not attempt it without professional guidance.. Take it easy and Go slow.. Listen to your body.."

How Spirituality Helped Hina Khan Fight Cancer

In December 2025, she featured on Soha Ali Khan's All ABout Her podcast and opened up about her cancer journey, chemotherapy, and personal life.

Sharing the emotional toll of her cancer diagnosis and the disease itself, Hina Khan said, "It was hard."

"I put on a lot of weight. My body changed. I lost my hair. That's one blow, which is very very hard," she shared with the host.

The actor tried to make peace with the effects of the disease and the treatment, but seeing herself in the mirror was hard. Initially, she was brave about it, but as soon as it all started sinking in, she found it difficult to stay positive about the road ahead.