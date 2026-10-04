'I Had Nosebleeds Every Day': Hina Khan Reveals Health Struggles During Ladakh Trip

Actor Hina Khan has opened up about her trip to Ladakh, describing the experience as a test of endurance. In June 2024, the actor announced that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actor revealed that she suffered nosebleeds every day during her stay and shared a list of travel essentials she recommends carrying when visiting the high-altitude region.

In an Instagram post, Hina reflected on how the mountains changed her perspective on life. “Ladakh is not at all easy. It's truly a test of endurance. You realise how insignificant you are and how these mountains give you no option but demand to slow down,” she wrote.

The actor also stressed the importance of acclimatisation, asking travellers not to underestimate the challenges of high-altitude travel. “Rule no 1. Please take ACCLIMATIZATION seriously. Ladakh is no joke,” she wrote, adding that she had seen even physically fit people struggle with the conditions.

Hina said she and her companions took precautions during the trip and did not experience altitude sickness or require oxygen. However, she revealed that the dry air affected her nasal passages.

“I bled thru my nose everyday due to clot formation in my nasal passage till I got back home,” she shared. She advised travellers to consider carrying saline nasal sprays and nasal moisturisers, gels or oils to help soothe the nasal passages in cold, dry conditions.

She also recommended carrying an oxygen backup for remote travel, along with a pulse oximeter, thermometer and necessary medicines. For Ladakh's changing weather, she suggested warm layered clothing, sunscreen, sunglasses, lip balm, throat lozenges and a neck gaiter to protect against dust and cold winds.

Hina also advised travellers to carry basic hygiene products, such as tissues, hand sanitiser and toilet seat covers, as facilities may be limited along remote roads. She suggested keeping a power bank, a portable nebuliser for those who need respiratory medication, and essentials such as wet wipes and a toothbrush kit. She also stressed the importance of staying hydrated with plenty of water and electrolyte drinks.

In her post, she further reminded travellers that proper preparation can make a difference to their experience. “Nothing to worry, take proper precautions coz it's all worth it. Proper precautions = Great memories,” she wrote.

Hina Khan rose to fame for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and also featured in Naagin 5. She also made a special appearance in Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

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