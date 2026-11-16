Ladakh Teen Who Threatened Suicide, His Mother Found Safe After Going Missing

The mother and 17-year-old son of dead Army veteran Tsewang Tharchin have been confirmed safe and well after their disappearance from the protest venue in Leh triggered concern among family members, supporters and the wider public. While the confirmation has brought relief, the episode has also brought renewed attention to the family's continuing demand for justice, the Apex Body Leh's position and the administration's efforts to ensure the minor's safety and well-being.

The developments were confirmed through separate communications issued by the People's Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh (PMSSL), the Apex Body Leh, on November 14, and Ladakh Police on November 15, 2026.

The episode comes after the September 24 protests in Leh last year, when demonstrations demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh escalated into violent clashes with police, leaving four people dead, including retired Army personnel Tsewang Tharchin.

Following his father's death, the 17-year-old had released a video threatening to die by suicide while demanding justice. The video went viral on social media and was also shared by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, besides attracting attention from national media outlets.

The minor had also sought to join the protest alongside families of other victims of the September 24 violence. However, his participation initially became a point of concern, with the Apex Body reportedly citing his status as a minor. He later joined the protests along with other bereaved families.

On November 13, the situation took another turn when Ladakh Police issued a public notice stating that, based on a doctor's report following the incident at NDS Memorial Park, the 17-year-old was experiencing emotional distress and needed a comprehensive medical check-up at a hospital.

The police notice also said that the minor required appropriate counselling through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Appealing to the public, the police requested people to share any information regarding his whereabouts with the UT Administration and the Police.

Subsequently, police personnel reached the protest venue, stating that the minor required medical assistance. The Apex Body, however, maintained that the child should be handed over to his mother rather than taken away from the protest venue. When his mother arrived, the boy was handed over to her, after which both left the venue. However, following that, they could not be traced.

Apex Body Confirms Mother and Son Are Safe

On November 14, the People's Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh issued an appeal to the public, confirming that the mother and son were safe and well.

The organisation later said it was informed by the minor's grandfather that both were safe.

It appealed to people to refrain from circulating, sharing or using their names, photographs and videos in social media posts, tweets, news updates or any other form of public communication.

Clarification On Police Position

A day later, on November 15, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Leh-Kargil Range, Dr Koshal Kumar Sharma, IPS, issued a formal communication, providing further clarification regarding the administration's position and the circumstances surrounding the mother and son's absence from their residence.

The letter stated that the UT Administration was concerned about the health and well-being of the 17-year-old and intended to provide him with medical consultation through the Child Welfare Committee for his overall well-being.

It also stated that they were apprehensive about possible police action and, therefore, were not returning to their own home.

In one of the most significant clarifications, the DIG explicitly stated that the minor was neither involved in any crime nor wanted by the police for any other purpose.

The letter emphasised that the sole purpose of police intervention was the well-being of the child.

The communication further advised the mother and son to stay at their home without any fear or apprehension. The mother was specifically advised to take care of her son's health, not allow him to attend any protest and seek medical consultation for his well-being whenever required.

Demand For Justice Remains Central

The developments have once again drawn attention to the emotional distress of families affected by the September 24 violence and their continuing demand for justice.

The death of Tsewang Tharchin, a retired Army personnel, remains a deeply sensitive issue for his family and supporters.

The Apex Body Leh has continued its dharna, maintaining its demands for a judicial inquiry into the violence, engagement with the Ministry of Home Affairs and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

(With inputs from Mohd Ishaq)