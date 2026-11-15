"Look At My Jawline": Hina Khan Recalls Battling Body Image Insecurities

Hina Khan recently opened up about body image insecurities and shed light on how perceptions of oneself can change over time. Speaking about confidence, self-image, and personal milestones, the actor shared how she now looks back at old photographs and sees herself differently.

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In the second season of Serving It Up with Sania, Hina Khan spoke about body image and self-perception.

"Whenever we see old pictures of ourselves, we are like, 'Look at our jawline,' and yet, at that time, we used to think, 'We are so big.' My husband tells me this. Now, when I look at pictures from three years ago, I'm like, 'Look at me, yaar, look at my jawline.' He's like, 'At that time, you used to think you were fat'," said Hina, as reported by The Indian Express.

During the same show, Hina also spoke about her wedding. During their conversation, Sania showed her a photograph from her wedding day. Looking back at the picture, the actor shared that getting married was not something she and Rocky Jaiswal had planned.

Recalling how the wedding came about, Hina said, "This was just a random decision. We didn't plan this. I don't think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time, more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, 'Either you move ahead... go and get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow.'"

The actor also revealed just how quickly the wedding took place when Sania asked her if they had got married in 15 minutes. Hina responded, "In less than that, actually."

She further explained that the uncertainty surrounding her health made her want to take the step without waiting any longer. Hina said, "If I had to put it that way, it was uncertainty, because I don't know what is going to happen. That is true for everybody, to be very honest. So I was just like, 'Let's go ahead and do it.' And he said, 'Okay.' He never had any issues."

The couple got married on June 4, 2025 in an intimate ceremony on the terrace of their Mumbai home.