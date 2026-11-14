Moushumi Chatterjee's Husband Jayanta Mukherjee's Prayer Meet To Be Held On November 15

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, film producer and composer Jayanta Mukherjee, died following age-related ailments at his Mumbai residence on Thursday, November 12. After his death, his daughter Megha issued a statement to NDTV and shared that his prayer meet will be held on Sunday, November 15.

The statement read, "With profound grief, we announce the sad news of the death of my father, Shri Jayanta Hemant Mukherjee, on the 12th of November 2026. Prayer meet will be held on 15th November 2026, Sunday at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052. Timing: 5:30-7:30 pm."

Background

Jayanta Mukherjee was unwell for some time, sources told NDTV. He was in his late 70s.

The source shared, "He died yesterday at around 5:30 pm at his residence. His health had deteriorated significantly, and he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors advised the family to take him home, saying that his condition was very serious. At the time of his death, his wife and daughter were with him at home. He was highly diabetic and had been suffering from deteriorating health for some time. His health reportedly began to decline after his elder daughter died following some family-related problems."

Jayanta Mukherjee served as a producer on films, including Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. Both Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke featured his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, in prominent roles. He was also associated with the television show Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Jayanta Mukherjee Was The Son Of Legendary Musician Hemant Kumar

Jayanta Mukherjee came from a family with a rich musical background. He was the son of legendary singer and music composer Hemant Kumar. Following in his father's footsteps, Jayanta also explored music and worked in the music department of the film Biwi Aur Makan. Apart from his musical association, he made his mark as a film producer, largely working behind the scenes.

Moushumi Chatterjee was only 15 when she married Jayanta Mukherjee in 1972. Their marriage was arranged to fulfil Moushumi's aunt's last wish.

In an interview earlier this year, Moushumi recalled how young she was when her engagement was fixed and how the wedding followed soon afterwards. After getting married, the couple moved to Bombay, where Moushumi continued pursuing her acting career.

At a time when marriages meant the end of a female actor's career, Moushumi went on to establish herself as a prominent name in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Her career flourished through the 1970s and 1980s, even as she balanced her personal and professional life. Some of those films include: Anuraag, Naina, Kacche Dhaage, Benaam, Humshakal and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Moushumi and Jayanta shared daughters, Payal Mukherjee and Megha Mukherjee. The family had faced a major personal loss in 2019 when their elder daughter, Payal, died on December 13 at the age of 45.

Payal had reportedly been battling juvenile diabetes and had been in and out of hospitals since 2017. Her health deteriorated over time, and she remained in a coma for an extended period before her death. In 2018, Moushumi and Jayanta had also approached the Bombay High Court seeking guardianship of their daughter amid concerns over her medical condition.

Their younger daughter, Megha Mukherjee, has also been associated with the entertainment industry. She has appeared in films such as Radio, Ruslaan and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai.

Jayanta Mukherjee is survived by his wife Moushumi and daughter Megha. The family has not yet issued an official statement regarding his demise or shared details about his last rites.